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Natural Pigments Recalls Rublev Colours Gum Turpentine and Mineral Spirits Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Rublev Colours Mineral Spirits (Stoddard Solvent)
  • Recalled Rublev Colours Gum Turpentine
Name of Product:
Rublev Colours Gum Turpentine and Mineral Spirits Bottles
Hazard:

The gum turpentine and mineral spirits contain turpentine and low-viscosity hydrocarbons, respectively, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
May 07, 2026
Units:

About 860

Consumer Contact

Natural Pigments toll-free at 888-361-5900 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@naturalpigments.com or online at https://www.naturalpigments.com/recall/ or https://www.naturalpigments.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the bottles of Rublev Colours Gum Turpentine and Mineral Spirits. The bottles are made of amber glass and have a beige, orange, and white label. The labels have “Rublev Colours” in white lettering and the two bottles have “Gum Turpentine”, “Distilled Spirits of Gum Turpentine” or “Mineral Spirits”, “Stoddard Solvent” printed on the bottles.  Both bottles have warnings  and directions for use on the white areas of the labels.

Remedy:

Consumers should secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Natural Pigments to receive a replacement product with child-resistant packaging or a refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the recalled product, provide contact information and confirm disposal of the contents before receiving a replacement product with child-resistant packaging or a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Blick Art Materials, Art Supply Warehouse and Soho Art Materials stores nationwide and online at NaturalPigments.com and DickBlick.com from about August 2022 through March 2026 for between $11 and $16.
Manufacturer(s):
Natural Pigments LLC, of Willits, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-469

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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