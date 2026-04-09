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Vitaquest International Recalls Multiple Iron Supplement Bottles and Packets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Arey, Not Today, Grey (180ct) - front
  • Recalled Arey, Not Today, Grey (180ct) - back
  • Recalled Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin Formula, Watermelon (60srvs) - front
  • Recalled Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin Formula, Watermelon (60srvs) - back
  • Recalled Bird&Be Various Products - front outer packaging
  • Recalled Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal + CoQ10 Pack (30pkts) - front inner packaging
  • Recalled Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30ct.) - front
  • Recalled Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30ct.) - back
  • Recalled Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120ct) - front
  • Recalled Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120ct) - back
  • Recalled Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120ct) - front
  • Recalled Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120ct) - back
  • Recalled NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60ct) - front
  • Recalled NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60ct) - back
  • Recalled HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60ct) - front
  • Recalled HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60ct) - back
  • Recalled Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct) - front
  • Recalled Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct) - back
  • Recalled Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120ct) - front
  • Recalled Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120ct) - back
  • Recalled Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee+ Nutrition Original Latte (30srvs) - front
  • Recalled Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee+ Nutrition Original Latte (30srvs) - back
  • Recalled Sakara The Foundation (30pkts) - front outer packaging
  • Recalled Sakara The Foundation (30pkts) - front inner packaging
  • Recalled Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30pkts) - front outer packaging
  • Recalled Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30pkts) - front inner packaging
Name of Product:
Various Brands of Iron-Containing Dietary Supplements
Hazard:

The dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the supplements is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 356,140

Consumer Contact

Vitaquest International toll-free at 844-298-4545 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@vitaquest.com, or online at https://vitaquest.com/product-recall-information/ or www.vitaquest.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean and Sakara brand iron-containing dietary supplements without child-resistant packaging.

Brand / Product NameLotExpiry DateUPC
Arey Not Today, Grey (60ct and 180ct)0034I5Sept. 2027860007168901
0342B5Feb. 2027860007168901
0342B5AFeb. 2027860007168901
0360G5July 2027860007168901
0442H4Sept. 2026860007168994
0442H4ASept. 2026860007168994
0442H4BSept. 2026860007168994
0483G5July 2027860007168994
Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin – Watermelon (60ct)0138G5July 2028860012913930
0177D3April 2026860012913930
0207A4Jan. 2027860012913930
0333K4Nov. 2027860012913930
Bird&Be The Prenatal Essentials for Females (30 pkts)0005K4Oct. 2026860010126417
Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females (30 pkts)0006K4Aug. 2026860010126479
Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females + CoQ10 Boost (30pkts)0060L4Aug. 2026860010126493
Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)0346C5March 2027 860013460136
0354F5May 2027
Bird&Be Complete Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)0342C5May 2027860013460174
0345F5
0345F5A
0345F5B
Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal + CoQ10 Pack (30 pkts)0360F5AJune 2027860013460143
0360F5June 2027
0350C5March 2027
Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30ct)0068F5May 20270516K4 
0516K4Jan. 20270068F5
Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120ct)0091A5Feb. 2027829584500061
Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120ct)0130K4Dec. 2026829584500153
NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60ct)0041C4Feb. 2027746888915028
0248J4Oct. 2027746888915028
0248J4AOct. 2027746888915028
0305F5July 2027746888915028
0342J3Oct. 2026746888915028
0363F3June 2026746888915028
0363F3AJune 2026746888915028
0416C5April 2027746888915028
0440H4Sept. 2027746888915028
0521D5May 2027746888915028
HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60ct) 0013H5July 202700709355144413
Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct)0148I4Sept. 20260038407566232
Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120ct)0134F4July 2026N/A
Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte, Original, Caramel, Chocolate, and Vanilla (30srv)

 

0028H4

 

Aug. 2026

 

810067444910

0051H5Aug. 2028850067341338
0052H5Aug. 2028850067341314
0050H5Aug. 2028850067341321
Sakara The Foundation (30pkts)0340A5Sept. 2026858151008334
0340A5ASept. 2026858151008334
0340A5BSept. 2026858151008334
0340A5CFeb. 2027858151008334
0340A5DFeb. 2027858151008334
0540H4DJune 2026858151008334
Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30pkts)0338A5AFeb. 2027858151008341
0338A5BFeb. 2027858151008341
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the supplements out of sight and reach of children and contact Vitaquest International for information on how to obtain a free child-resistant replacement cap or storage pouch. 

Brand / Product NameRemedy
Arey Not Today, Grey (60ct and 180ct)Cap 
Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin – Watermelon (60ct)Storage pouch 
Bird&Be The Prenatal Essentials for Females (30 pkts)Storage pouch 
Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females (30 pkts)Storage pouch 
Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females + CoQ10 Boost (30pkts)Storage pouch 
Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)Storage pouch 
Bird&Be Complete Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)Storage pouch 
Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal + CoQ10 Pack (30 pkts)Storage pouch 
Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30ct)Cap
Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120ct)Cap
Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120ct)Cap
NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60ct)Cap
HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60ct) Cap
Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct)Cap
Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120ct)Cap
Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte, Original, Caramel, Chocolate, and Vanilla (30srv)Storage pouch 
Sakara The Foundation (30pkts)Storage pouch 
Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30pkts)Storage pouch
Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Credo Beauty, Erewhon, Healf, Nutrition World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Fullscript, Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, medical practitioners’ offices, brands’ websites and Amazon.com from April 2023 through February 2026 for between $13 and $130 depending on brand and size.
Manufacturer(s):
Vitaquest International LLC of West Caldwell, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-386

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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