Vitaquest International Recalls Multiple Iron Supplement Bottles and Packets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the supplements is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 356,140
Vitaquest International toll-free at 844-298-4545 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@vitaquest.com, or online at https://vitaquest.com/product-recall-information/ or www.vitaquest.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean and Sakara brand iron-containing dietary supplements without child-resistant packaging.
|Brand / Product Name
|Lot
|Expiry Date
|UPC
|Arey Not Today, Grey (60ct and 180ct)
|0034I5
|Sept. 2027
|860007168901
|0342B5
|Feb. 2027
|860007168901
|0342B5A
|Feb. 2027
|860007168901
|0360G5
|July 2027
|860007168901
|0442H4
|Sept. 2026
|860007168994
|0442H4A
|Sept. 2026
|860007168994
|0442H4B
|Sept. 2026
|860007168994
|0483G5
|July 2027
|860007168994
|Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin – Watermelon (60ct)
|0138G5
|July 2028
|860012913930
|0177D3
|April 2026
|860012913930
|0207A4
|Jan. 2027
|860012913930
|0333K4
|Nov. 2027
|860012913930
|Bird&Be The Prenatal Essentials for Females (30 pkts)
|0005K4
|Oct. 2026
|860010126417
|Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females (30 pkts)
|0006K4
|Aug. 2026
|860010126479
|Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females + CoQ10 Boost (30pkts)
|0060L4
|Aug. 2026
|860010126493
|Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)
|0346C5
|March 2027
|860013460136
|0354F5
|May 2027
|Bird&Be Complete Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)
|0342C5
|May 2027
|860013460174
|0345F5
|0345F5A
|0345F5B
|Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal + CoQ10 Pack (30 pkts)
|0360F5A
|June 2027
|860013460143
|0360F5
|June 2027
|0350C5
|March 2027
|Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30ct)
|0068F5
|May 2027
|0516K4
|0516K4
|Jan. 2027
|0068F5
|Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120ct)
|0091A5
|Feb. 2027
|829584500061
|Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120ct)
|0130K4
|Dec. 2026
|829584500153
|NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60ct)
|0041C4
|Feb. 2027
|746888915028
|0248J4
|Oct. 2027
|746888915028
|0248J4A
|Oct. 2027
|746888915028
|0305F5
|July 2027
|746888915028
|0342J3
|Oct. 2026
|746888915028
|0363F3
|June 2026
|746888915028
|0363F3A
|June 2026
|746888915028
|0416C5
|April 2027
|746888915028
|0440H4
|Sept. 2027
|746888915028
|0521D5
|May 2027
|746888915028
|HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60ct)
|0013H5
|July 2027
|00709355144413
|Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct)
|0148I4
|Sept. 2026
|0038407566232
|Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120ct)
|0134F4
|July 2026
|N/A
|Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte, Original, Caramel, Chocolate, and Vanilla (30srv)
0028H4
Aug. 2026
810067444910
|0051H5
|Aug. 2028
|850067341338
|0052H5
|Aug. 2028
|850067341314
|0050H5
|Aug. 2028
|850067341321
|Sakara The Foundation (30pkts)
|0340A5
|Sept. 2026
|858151008334
|0340A5A
|Sept. 2026
|858151008334
|0340A5B
|Sept. 2026
|858151008334
|0340A5C
|Feb. 2027
|858151008334
|0340A5D
|Feb. 2027
|858151008334
|0540H4D
|June 2026
|858151008334
|Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30pkts)
|0338A5A
|Feb. 2027
|858151008341
|0338A5B
|Feb. 2027
|858151008341
Consumers should immediately store the supplements out of sight and reach of children and contact Vitaquest International for information on how to obtain a free child-resistant replacement cap or storage pouch.
|Brand / Product Name
|Remedy
|Arey Not Today, Grey (60ct and 180ct)
|Cap
|Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin – Watermelon (60ct)
|Storage pouch
|Bird&Be The Prenatal Essentials for Females (30 pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females (30 pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females + CoQ10 Boost (30pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Bird&Be Complete Prenatal Pack (30 pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal + CoQ10 Pack (30 pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30ct)
|Cap
|Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120ct)
|Cap
|Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120ct)
|Cap
|NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60ct)
|Cap
|HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60ct)
|Cap
|Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct)
|Cap
|Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120ct)
|Cap
|Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte, Original, Caramel, Chocolate, and Vanilla (30srv)
|Storage pouch
|Sakara The Foundation (30pkts)
|Storage pouch
|Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30pkts)
|Storage pouch
None reported
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