TecFlox Hair and Beard Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The hair and beard growth serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 900
By email at TecFloxrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves TecFlox’s topical solution bottles. The hair and beard growth serum comes in white plastic bottles fitted with a white nozzle and was sold in packs of four bottles. “TecFlox Minoxidil Topical Solution” is printed on the bottle’s label and the manufacture date “MFD 2025.8.25” on the underside of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact TECFLOX to receive free replacement serum bottles, including shipping. Only bottles with serum remaining will be replaced. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the bottles’ contents and email a photo of the bottles in the trash, showing the manufacture date to TecFloxrecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Jichehui Electronics Co. Ltd., dba Tecflox, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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