mGanna Sodium Hydroxide Pellet Bags Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Chemical Burns and Irritation to the Skin and Eyes; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Archie Xpress

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using and secure the recalled sodium hydroxide product out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Archie Xpress for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the back of the zip-top pouch and send a photo of the marked pouch to support@archieenterprise.in . Consumers should then dispose of the pellets in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for corrosive solids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Recommend safe approach: Keep the product in its package, clearly label it “DO NOT USE” and bring it to a local HHW drop-off facility.