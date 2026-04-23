mGanna Sodium Hydroxide Pellet Bags Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Chemical Burns and Irritation to the Skin and Eyes; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Archie Xpress

The recalled products contain sodium hydroxide (lye), which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. The products also violate the labeling requirements for hazardous substances under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).
About 3,240
Archie Xpress at 302-261-5337 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@archieenterprise.in, or visit www.archieenterprise.in and click “Recall” at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves mGanna Sodium Hydroxide pellet bags. The product is packaged in a vacuum-sealed clear plastic bag inside a white, zip-top pouch with a tear-away feature. The front of the package states “mGanna SODIUM HYDROXIDE (NaOH)” at the top. Sodium hydroxide has a variety of uses such as soap making, baking, and cleaning solutions.
Consumers should stop using and secure the recalled sodium hydroxide product out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Archie Xpress for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the back of the zip-top pouch and send a photo of the marked pouch to support@archieenterprise.in. Consumers should then dispose of the pellets in accordance with local and state regulations.
Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for corrosive solids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Recommend safe approach: Keep the product in its package, clearly label it “DO NOT USE” and bring it to a local HHW drop-off facility.
None reported
Dhanlaxmi Ashish Ganna, dba Archie Xpress, of India
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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