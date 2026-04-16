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JC Sales Recalls Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

  • Recalled LiL’BUDDIES Pet Laser Toy (front of the package)
  • Recalled LiL’BUDDIES Pet Laser Toy (back of the package)
Name of Product:
Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toy
Hazard:

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the battery compartment is not secure, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. In addition, the button batteries provided with the pet toys are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 51,160

Consumer Contact

JC Sales toll free at 866-540-3334 and leave a voicemail. Voicemails are processed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@jcsales.net or online at https://www.jcsalesweb.com/ and click the “Recall” button on website for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys, model 24496. The products are white with small blue paw prints on the casing and include three button cell batteries. The model number is printed above the UPC# on the back of the package.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled pet toys, place them in an area that children cannot access and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact JC Sales for a full refund. Customers will be asked to email a photograph of the disposed items to Recall@jcsales.net.     

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
VR Wholesale (Arizona), Viva Bargain (California), and various discount stores nationwide and online at jcsalesweb.com from February 2023 through November 2025 for about $1.
Importer(s):

Shims Bargain, Inc., dba JC Sales, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-428

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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