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Casely Reannounces Recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Fatality Reported After 2025 Recall

  • Recalled Casely wireless portable power banks (front side)
  • Recalled Casely wireless portable power banks (back side)
  • Recalled Casely wireless portable power banks (model number: E33A)
Name of Product:
Casely Wireless Portable Power Banks (Model E33A)
Hazard:

The recalled lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat and ignite, posing risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 429,200 (The power banks were previously recalled in April 2025)

Consumer Contact

Casely toll-free at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@getcasely.com or online at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall or go to www.getcasely.com click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

Washington D.C. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Casely of Brooklyn New York are reannouncing the recall of Casely Power Banks 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger. The recalled power banks pose a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Casely previously announced the recall in April 2025. At that time, the firm received 51 consumer reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating, expanding or catching fire while they were charging their phones, resulting in six minor burn injuries. 

Since the recall was announced, there have been 28 additional consumer reports of the lithium battery overheating, expanding or catching on fire, including two incidents resulting in one fatality and one serious incident on an airplane. In August 2024, a 75-year-old woman from New Jersey, was charging her cell phone with the power bank on her lap when it caught on fire and exploded. The victim suffered second and third degree burns and later passed away from complications from her injuries. In February 2026, a 47-year-old woman was charging her cell phone with the power bank on an airplane when it caught on fire and exploded, resulting in the victim suffering first degree burns. 

The Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger has model number E33A printed on the back and "Casely" is engraved on the front side of the plate on the right side. 

The power banks were sold online at getcasely.com, Amazon.com and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

Note: 

Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks and contact Casely for a free replacement. To receive the free replacement, consumers should go to the firm’s website and fill out the on-line form and submit two photographs; one should be the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled” and the date written on it in permanent marker. The second photograph should display the model number which is located on the back of the power bank. The photos should be uploaded to the firm’s website at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall. Consumers should immediately dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the recall was announced, there have been 28 additional consumer reports of the lithium battery overheating, expanding or catching on fire, including two incidents resulting in one fatality and one serious incident on an airplane. In August 2024, a 75-year-old woman from New Jersey, was charging her cell phone with the power bank on her lap when it caught on fire and exploded. The victim suffered second and third degree burns and later passed away from complications from her injuries. In February 2026, a 47-year-old woman was charging her cell phone with the power bank on an airplane when it caught on fire and exploded, resulting in the victim suffering first degree burns. 

Sold At:
The power banks were sold online at getcasely.com, Amazon.com and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.
Recall number:
26-418
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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