Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported by Proudly American Store, of Canada

The recalled coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 8,000
Proudly American Store by email at proudlyamericanstorerecall@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Panasonic-branded lithium coin batteries. The three-volt silver batteries were sold in clear plastic bags with one or two batteries. The brand name and “VL2020” are embossed on the battery. Panasonic is not alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing.
Consumers should stop using the coin batteries immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Proudly American Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the batteries according to local hazardous waste guidelines.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Proudly American Store, of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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