Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The units lack a permanent, on-product warning label identifying potential electrical shock and electrocution hazards, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the unit is opened or disassembled.
About 17,730 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)
Apex Gaming PCs Inc, at 833-946-1418from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday CT, email at Support@ApexGamingPCs.com, chat from 10 a.m. to
5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday by using the chat symbol in the bottom right-hand corner of the website, or online at https://apexgamingpcs.com/pages/psu-recall or https://apexgamingpcs.com and click “Info and Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ATX Computer Power Supplies of varying wattages. Both Manik- and Apex-branded power supplies are affected. The power supplies can be black or white, with “Apex” or “Manik” labels. The 450W, 750W, 1000W, and 1200W units are all part of the recall. Units are secured, closed with four precision-sized screws, with a security/tamper seal covering one of the four screws securing the unit closed. The ATX Computer Power Supplies are sold both within the customer's gaming computers and also individually.
Consumers should stop using the recalled computer power supplies immediately and contact Apex Gaming PCs Inc. for a free repair in the form of one permanent, UL-recognized, heat-resistant adhesive safety label containing an ANSI-compliant "Danger/Warning" shock hazard and "No User-Serviceable Parts" label sticker to be mailed to the consumer via U.S. Mail.
Consumers who are uncomfortable adding the UL-recognized safety label can request a free replacement unit. Replacement units will be sent free of charge, and the original unit must be returned using the same box and provided shipping label that is sent with the replacement unit. Consumers should not, under any circumstances, attempt to open, disassemble, or service the power supply unit.
None reported
Apex Gaming PCs Inc., of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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