Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled computer power supplies immediately and contact Apex Gaming PCs Inc. for a free repair in the form of one permanent, UL-recognized, heat-resistant adhesive safety label containing an ANSI-compliant "Danger/Warning" shock hazard and "No User-Serviceable Parts" label sticker to be mailed to the consumer via U.S. Mail.

Consumers who are uncomfortable adding the UL-recognized safety label can request a free replacement unit. Replacement units will be sent free of charge, and the original unit must be returned using the same box and provided shipping label that is sent with the replacement unit. Consumers should not, under any circumstances, attempt to open, disassemble, or service the power supply unit.