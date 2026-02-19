JJGoo LED Balloon Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using JJGoo Submersible LED Lights because the products violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. The LED lights contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the required warnings.

Reese’s Law and CPSC’s implementing regulations establish performance and warning label requirements for consumer products with button cell batteries to protect children from life threatening ingestion. If a child swallows a button cell battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shenzhen Yimu Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as JJGoo, of China. JJGoo has not agreed to recall these LED lights or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 103,000 LED lights were sold online at Amazon.com from February 2020 through November 2025 for about $16. The LED lights may have also been sold by various third-party sellers and on other websites.

The LED mini, round waterproof ball lights were sold in packs of 100 color-changing lights. Each ball light measures about 0.67 inches in diameter and has two preinstalled LR41 button cell batteries.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the LED lights immediately and dispose of them . Do not sell or give away these hazardous LED lights.

Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. The batteries in the submersible LED lights should be disposed of or recycled following local hazardous waste procedures.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.