JJGoo LED Balloon Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 3,400
JJGoo by email at JJGooLEDBalloonLightsrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves JJGoo- branded balloon lights. The recalled, submersible lights were sold in packs of 100 LED color-changing lights. Each multi-color, blinking light measures about 0.6 inches in diameter and has 200 preinstalled LR41 batteries."MY1005E-Colorfu1-100" is printed on a label on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled LED lights immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact JJGoo for a full refund. Consumers should throw the balloon lights away and send a photo of the product in the trash to JJGooLEDBalloonLightsrecall@outlook.com.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Shenzhen Yimu Technology Co., Ltd. dba JJGoo, of China
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using JJGoo Submersible LED Lights because the products violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. The LED lights contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the required warnings.
Reese’s Law and CPSC’s implementing regulations establish performance and warning label requirements for consumer products with button cell batteries to protect children from life threatening ingestion. If a child swallows a button cell battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.
CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shenzhen Yimu Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as JJGoo, of China. JJGoo has not agreed to recall these LED lights or offer a remedy to consumers.
About 103,000 LED lights were sold online at Amazon.com from February 2020 through November 2025 for about $16. The LED lights may have also been sold by various third-party sellers and on other websites.
The LED mini, round waterproof ball lights were sold in packs of 100 color-changing lights. Each ball light measures about 0.67 inches in diameter and has two preinstalled LR41 button cell batteries.
These products were manufactured in China.
CPSC urges consumers to stop using the LED lights immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous LED lights.
Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. The batteries in the submersible LED lights should be disposed of or recycled following local hazardous waste procedures.
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.