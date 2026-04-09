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ShymeryDirect LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

  • Recalled ShymeryDirect LED Lights
  • Recalled ShymeryDirect LED Lights packaging
Name of Product:
ShymeryDirect LED Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. If coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 295

Consumer Contact

ShymeryDirect by email at Shymeryrecall0402@outlook.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ShymeryDirect branded LED lights. The recalled lights emit a warm white light. Each of the 24 LED lights includes two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The LED lights measure about 1 inch in diameter.  The products are clearly marked with the code X0037GYJYX on their packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED lights and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble and submerge all components in water. To receive a full refund, email a photo showing the submerged product to Shymeryrecall0402@outlook.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from January 2026 through March 2026 for about $23.
Retailer:

ShymeryDirect, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-398

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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