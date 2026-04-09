ShymeryDirect LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED lights and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble and submerge all components in water. To receive a full refund, email a photo showing the submerged product to Shymeryrecall0402@outlook.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.