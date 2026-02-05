YITA Recalls Multiple Brands of Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
Recall Details
This recall involves the five different brands of YITA dressers: Dextrus, ModFusion, Uforic, Yintatech and Yitahome. The 16-drawer dressers were sold in gray, black, white, pink and brown. They have a black or white metal frame, a wooden top and collapsable fabric drawers; and measure about 37.4 inches long, 11.8 inches wide and 57.1 inches tall. SKU numbers FTBFSD-0161, FTBFSD-0162, FTBFSD-0212, FTBFSD-0246 or SKU FTBFSD-0465 is printed on labels located on the dresser’s top panel and on the product packaging. The brand name can be found on the product online listing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact YITA for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALL” on the dressers using a permanent marker, disassemble them and submit a photo of the disposed product to yitamotor@outlook.com.
Yita LLC, dba Yitahome, Uforic, Dextrus, Yintatech and ModFusion, of Kent, Washington
