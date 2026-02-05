 Skip to main content

YITA Recalls Multiple Brands of Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled YITA dresser – gray
  • Recalled YITA dresser - white
  • Recalled YITA dresser - brown
  • Recalled YITA dresser - pink
  • Recalled YITA dresser - black
  • SKU number “FTBFSD-0161,” “FTBFSD-0162,” “FTBFSD-0212,” “FTBFSD-0246” or “FTBFSD-0465” is printed labels located on the dresser’s top panel and on the product packaging of the YITA dressers.
Name of Product:
Yitahome, Uforic, Dextrus, Yintatech and ModFusion-branded Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 6,800

Consumer Contact

YITA toll-free at 877-672-0878 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at yitamotor@outlook.com, or online at https://www.yitahome.com/article/voluntary-safety-recall-16-drawer-dresser-fabric-dresser.html?aid=152 or https://www.yitahome.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the five different brands of YITA dressers: Dextrus, ModFusion, Uforic, Yintatech and Yitahome. The 16-drawer dressers were sold in gray, black, white, pink and brown. They have a black or white metal frame, a wooden top and collapsable fabric drawers; and measure about 37.4 inches long, 11.8 inches wide and 57.1 inches tall. SKU numbers FTBFSD-0161, FTBFSD-0162, FTBFSD-0212, FTBFSD-0246 or SKU FTBFSD-0465 is printed on labels located on the dresser’s top panel and on the product packaging. The brand name can be found on the product online listing. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact YITA for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALL” on the dressers using a permanent marker, disassemble them and submit a photo of the disposed product to yitamotor@outlook.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and Walmart.com from September 2023 through August 2025 for between $75 and $100.
Importer(s):

Yita LLC, dba Yitahome, Uforic, Dextrus, Yintatech and ModFusion, of Kent, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-251

Related Recalls

Recalled EnHomee 10 drawer dresser (front)
EnHomee 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled arm chair - gray
Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Restaurant Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the chairs and barstools can bend or break while the chair is in use, posing a fall hazard. 

Recalled Furnulem 5-drawer dresser (front)
Furnulem 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Fixwal 7- drawer dresser (front)
Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Little Cow Co. 9 oz Candle in Glass Jar
Little Cow Company Recalls 9 oz Candles in Glass Jars Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

The glass jar holding the candle can crack or break during use, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled Shintenchi 6-Drawer Dresser, model SHX12077-WH (front)
Shintenchi 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product