WLIVE Fabric Drawer Dressers Recall Expanded to Include 16-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 34,730 16-drawer dressers. (About 76,500 12-drawer dressers were previously recalled.)
WLIVE collect at 833-367-7572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com or online at http://wlivehome.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall expansion involves WLIVE Fabric 16-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in charcoal black, charcoal black wood grain, black rustic brown, dark gray, light gray, rustic brown wood grain print, and white and have a metal frame, wooden top, and 16 collapsable fabric drawers. The 16-drawer dressers have “ASNG093” printed on labels located on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact WLIVE for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers, to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
WLIVE, of China
