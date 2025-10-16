WLIVE Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

 Skip to main content

Name of Product:
WLIVE Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 76,500

Consumer Contact

WLIVE collect at 833-367-7572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com or online at http://wlivehome.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WLIVE Fabric 12-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in charcoal black, charcoal black wood grain, black rustic brown, dark grey, light grey, rustic brown wood grain print, and white and have a metal frame and wooden top and 12 collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers measure about 39 inches by 12 inches by 48 inches and weigh 35 pounds. “ASNG092” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact WLIVE for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers, to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the dresser tipping over. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon from September 2023 through August 2025 for about $83.
Manufacturer(s):
Jiangsu Pengcheng Weiye Furniture Co., Ltd., of China
Retailer:

WLIVE, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-022

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

