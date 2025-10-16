WLIVE Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 76,500
WLIVE collect at 833-367-7572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com or online at http://wlivehome.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves WLIVE Fabric 12-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in charcoal black, charcoal black wood grain, black rustic brown, dark grey, light grey, rustic brown wood grain print, and white and have a metal frame and wooden top and 12 collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers measure about 39 inches by 12 inches by 48 inches and weigh 35 pounds. “ASNG092” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact WLIVE for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers, to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
The firm has received one report of the dresser tipping over. No injuries have been reported.
WLIVE, of China
