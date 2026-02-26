TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Fingerpainting Kits Due to Risk of Injury from Hazardous Substances and Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Hazardous Substances Act and Phthalates Ban

The recalled children’s fingerpainting kits contain the hazardous substances methanol and ethylene glycol and are intended for children under 12 years of age, which violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. The products also contain a regulated phthalate, which violate the federal phthalate ban; phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 9,400
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/finger-painting-kit or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves KiddoSpace-branded fingerpainting kits. The recalled children’s fingerpainting kits consist of one round paint palette with 12, 25 or 36 colors and one or more coloring books with between 14 and 40 pages each. TheKiddoSpace logo, “Finger Painting Kit,” an image of a child with painted hands and the color quantity are printed on the product’s light-blue box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled fingerpainting kits immediately, take them away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the back and lid of the paint pad and send a photo of the marked product to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then dispose of kits in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.
TheKiddoSpace has received 18 reports worldwide, including one in the United States, of strong paint odor, skin irritation and swollen lymph nodes.
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
