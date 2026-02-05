Shintenchi 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
This recall involves Shintenchi-branded dressers. The recalled, white dressers have six wooden drawers and golden metal feet and measure about 15.7 inches deep by 47.2 inches wide by 30.5 inches high. “SHX12077-WH” is embossed on the underside of the dresser at the top of one metal foot and on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Shintenchi for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to ShintenchiRecall@hotmail.com showing disposal of the product.
Shanghai Kase International Trade Co., Ltd., dba Shintenchi, of China
