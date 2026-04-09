Shenzhen Baihang Recalls VEEKTOMX Mini Power Banks, Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 8,000
Veektomx at recall@veektomx.com or online at veektomx.com and click on “Important Recall Information” to learn more.
Recall Details
This recall involves VEEKTOMX VT103 Small Portable Charger Mini Power Banks. The power banks are white, pink, or purple. The recalled power banks have model number “VT103” imprinted on the back of the power bank and do NOT contain a serial number on the bottom right corner of the back of the power bank.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Shenzhen Baihang to verify power bank is part of the recall and receive a free replacement power bank.
Shenzhen Baihang has received three reports of fires resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Shenzhen Baihang Technology Co., Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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