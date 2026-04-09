Shenzhen Baihang Recalls VEEKTOMX Mini Power Banks, Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

Description:

This recall involves VEEKTOMX VT103 Small Portable Charger Mini Power Banks. The power banks are white, pink, or purple. The recalled power banks have model number “VT103” imprinted on the back of the power bank and do NOT contain a serial number on the bottom right corner of the back of the power bank.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.