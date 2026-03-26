CCCEI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold by Middle Way Electronics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using CCCEI Power Strips with 6ft, 10ft, or 15ft power cords immediately because they pose a risk of serious injury or death.

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.

The retailer, Middle Way Electronics, has not agreed to an acceptable recall.

The defective power strips come with 6ft, 10ft, or 15ft power cords. The power strips have a black metal enclosure with six receptacles made of black plastic and individual on/off switches for each receptacle. The products were sold on Amazon.com from April 2024 through January 2026 for between $25 and $30.

The defective power strips were manufactured in China.