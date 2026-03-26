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CCCEI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold by Middle Way Electronics

  • Recalled CCCEI Power Strip front
  • Recalled CCCEI Power Strip back with white warning label
  • Recalled CCCEI Power Strip side
  • Recalled CCCEI Power Strip packaging
Name of Product:
CCCEI Power Strips
Hazard:

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 5,543

Consumer Contact

Middle Way Electronics email at CCCEIpowerstrips@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CCCEI-branded power strips with 6ft, 10ft, and 15 ft power cords. The power strips have a black metal enclosure with six receptacles made of black plastic and individual on/off switches for each receptacle. The back of the power strip has a white label that says: “Relocatable Power Taps. Caution keep children away. To reduce the risk of electric shock, use only indoors, risk of electrical shock. Do not plug into another relocatable power taps or an extension cord. Use only in dry location. Made in China”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the CCCEI power strips and contact Middle Way Electronics to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Middle Way Electronics has received two reports of the power strips sparking and melting. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2024 to January 2026 for between $23 and $30.
Retailer:

Middle Way Electronics, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-346
Recall was previously a Product Safety Warning (26-313) - Date: March 05, 2026.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using CCCEI Power Strips with 6ft, 10ft, or 15ft power cords immediately because they pose a risk of serious injury or death. 

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.  

The retailer, Middle Way Electronics, has not agreed to an acceptable recall. 

The defective power strips come with 6ft, 10ft, or 15ft power cords. The power strips have a black metal enclosure with six receptacles made of black plastic and individual on/off switches for each receptacle. The products were sold on Amazon.com from April 2024 through January 2026 for between $25 and $30.  

The defective power strips were manufactured in China. 

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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