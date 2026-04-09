LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Happiness Light

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED lights immediately and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the lights and submerge all of the components in water. To receive a full refund, email a photo showing the submerged product to usa@happinesslight.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.