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LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Happiness Light

  • Recalled Happiness Light LED Lights
  • Recalled Happiness Light LED Lights Packaging
  • Recalled Happiness Light Measurements
  • Recalled Happiness Light LED Lights Access
Name of Product:
Happiness Light LED Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 2,800

Consumer Contact

Happiness Light by email at usa@happinesslight.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Happiness Light LED lights. The recalled round lights emit a white light. Each of the 24 LED lights includes two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The LED lights measure about 1.18 inches in diameter.This recall involves Happiness Light LED lights. The recalled round lights emit a white light. Each of the 24 LED lights includes two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The LED lights measure about 1.18 inches in diameter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED lights immediately and place them in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the lights and submerge all of the components in water. To receive a full refund, email a photo showing the submerged product to usa@happinesslight.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2024 through February 2026 for about $20.
Retailer:

 J U Kai Technology Co., LTD, dba Happiness Light, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-403

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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