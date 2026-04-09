Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology Male-to-Male Extension Cords Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Electrocution and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazards; Sold on Walmart

The recalled male-to-male extension cords violate safety requirements because their exposed prongs can become energized when one end is plugged into a generator or other power source, posing a risk of serious injury and death from electrocution. In addition, using the cords to supply power from a generator to a residential electrical system (backfeeding) poses a risk of electrocution and fire. The cords’ short length encourages the use of generators close to homes or enclosed spaces, posing a risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
About 200
Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology by email at j2mrecall@gmail.com or go to https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls and click on “Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves male-to-male extension cords, also known as pigtail cables, model numbers RY-US-06 and RY_US-1.5. The recalled, 125V 12AWG, heavy-duty extension cords are generally used to back-feed electricity to a residence during a power outage by connecting a generator to an outlet in the home. The blue or yellow cords have two male ends with a three-prong, black plug and measure between 23.6 inches and 59 inches long. The model number is printed on the product’s purchase order or receipt.
Consumers should stop using the recalled extension cords immediately, taking care not to touch the live end of the cord when unplugging, and contact Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology for a full refund.
None reported
Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology Co., Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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