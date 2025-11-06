Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products and Inclined Sleepers Ban

The swings were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, violating the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products and the ban on inclined sleepers under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, posing a deadly suffocation risk.
Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-baby-swing-recall or at www.vevor.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Vevor Baby Swings. The recalled swings are white/gray and black/gray and the base structure includes the “VEVOR” trademark. The swings are labeled on the bottom or the back of the base with “Multi-Function Electric Swing” and the model number. The white/gray swings with a white base have model number BB501K; the white/gray swings with the gray base have model number BB702A; and the black/gray swings with a black base have model number BB005K.
Consumers should immediately stop using the swings and contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. Consumers should remove the swing cover and cut it in half and send a photo of the destroyed cover with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on the swing’s base to recalling@vevor.com and then dispose of the swing in accordance with local and state laws.
None Reported
