Peloton Recalls Original Series Bike+ Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.
About 833,000
Contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://support.onepeloton.com/s/article/Peloton-Recall-Information?language=en_US or at www.onepeloton.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for information on how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.
This recall involves Peloton Original Series Bike+ units, with model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T”. The bike measures 4 ft. long by 2 ft. wide and has an adjustable seat and handlebar. The bike’s serial number is located inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel. Additional information to help locate your Bike+ serial number is available here.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.
Peloton has received three reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including two reports of injuries due to a fall.
Peloton Interactive Inc., of New York
