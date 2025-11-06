Napei Infant Bath Tubs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Sefon Store

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the infant bath tubs and contact Sefon Store for instructions to receive a free replacement battery compartment. Consumers should provide their order number or a photo of the tracking label found on the bottom of the infant bath tub and email Sefon Store at Napeiservice00@outlook.com. Upon confirmation of your order number or a photo of the tracking label, Sefon Store will provide a replacement battery compartment to be delivered to the consumer.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.