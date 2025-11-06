Napei Infant Bath Tubs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Sefon Store

The recalled infant bath tubs violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the built-in thermometer contains button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 7,800
Sefon Store email at Napeiservice00@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Napei collapsible infant bath tubs made of plastic with two detachable legs. The infant bath tubs were sold in a white/gray color combination with a removable star print cushion insert, a built-in thermometer, and a blue rubber star-shaped drain plug. “Model No: Baby Bathtub – 0823” can be found on a label on the bottom of the bath tub.
Consumers should immediately stop using the infant bath tubs and contact Sefon Store for instructions to receive a free replacement battery compartment. Consumers should provide their order number or a photo of the tracking label found on the bottom of the infant bath tub and email Sefon Store at Napeiservice00@outlook.com. Upon confirmation of your order number or a photo of the tracking label, Sefon Store will provide a replacement battery compartment to be delivered to the consumer.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Sefon Store, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.