Mom Genius Recalls Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mom Genius Retractable Safety Gates. The safety gate comes in black and gray and has a retractable mesh screen in between metal frames. The gates measure about 33 inches high with a retractable width up to 118 inches. “Retractable Safety Gate” and model number “SH.20.006B02” are printed on a white label located on the side of the gate.
Consumers should stop using the recalled retractable safety gates immediately and contact Mom Genius for a full refund. Consumers must destroy the gate by cutting through the mesh and take a photo showing the destroyed gate. Submit the photo to product-recall@momgenius.com. Once the photo is received, Mom Genius will issue a full refund.
None reported
