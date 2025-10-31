 Skip to main content

Modera Recalls Modera Pack N Play Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses

Note: Remedy updated. 10/31/2025

  • Infant side of Recalled Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Dual-Sided Portable Baby Crib Pad
  • Toddler side of Recalled Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Dual-Sided Portable Baby Crib Pad
  • Recalled Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Tags
  • Recalled Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Dual-Sided Portable Baby Crib Pad – Blue
  • Recalled Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Dual-Sided Portable Baby Crib Pad – Gray
  • Recalled Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Dual-Sided Portable Baby Crib Pad – Pink
Name of Product:
Organic Cotton Pack N Play Mattress Dual-Sided Portable Baby Crib Pad
Hazard:

The after-market play yard mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards, which is in violation of the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies have suffocated in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 15,000

Consumer Contact

Modera toll-free at 877-450-0320 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, by email at recall@moderababy.com, or online at https://moderababy.com/recall or https://moderababy.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Modera “Pack N Play” Play Yard Mattress. The mattresses were sold in white, pink, blue, and gray, and have “Modera baby” printed on labels attached to the mattress. The mattresses are dual-sided, with one side labeled “infant” and the other side labeled “toddler.” The dimensions of the mattress are 38 inches long, 26 inches wide and 1.5 inches thick. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Modera for a full refund. Consumers go to https://moderababy.com/recall to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to dispose of the recalled mattress

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from April 2024 through June 2025 for between $30 and $44.
Importer(s):

ABL Group, Inc. dba Upperluxe and Modera Store, of Brick, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-052

Related Recalls

Recalled Harppa 5-in-1 Convertible High Chair
5-in-1 Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Imported by Harppa

The high chairs pose a risk of serious injury or death to children because they violate the mandatory standard for high chairs. The high chairs were sold without the required attached restraint system, posing a serious risk of falls to children. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped in the opening created between the seat and the tray, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. 

Recalled Pack-N-Stroll Premium Folding Utility Wagon
Olympia Tools International Recalls Pack-N-Stroll Utility Wagons Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Falls; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers

The utility wagon violates the mandatory standard for strollers because an opening between the organizational tray and the sidewall may cause a child’s head to become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death. In addition, the utility wagon’s lack of a restraint system poses a risk of falls to children.

Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Colorful Elephant
Belivium Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Belivium

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled YGJT Baby Lounger
YGJT Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on SHEIN by YGJT Local Warehouse

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing a fall and an entrapment hazard to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard, if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injury to infants.

Recalled Mom Genius retractable safety gate - black
Mom Genius Recalls Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

