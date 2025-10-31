Modera Recalls Modera Pack N Play Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses

Note: Remedy updated. 10/31/2025
The after-market play yard mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards, which is in violation of the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies have suffocated in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.
About 15,000
Modera toll-free at 877-450-0320 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, by email at recall@moderababy.com, or online at https://moderababy.com/recall or https://moderababy.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Modera “Pack N Play” Play Yard Mattress. The mattresses were sold in white, pink, blue, and gray, and have “Modera baby” printed on labels attached to the mattress. The mattresses are dual-sided, with one side labeled “infant” and the other side labeled “toddler.” The dimensions of the mattress are 38 inches long, 26 inches wide and 1.5 inches thick.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Modera for a full refund. Consumers go to https://moderababy.com/recall to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to dispose of the recalled mattress
ABL Group, Inc. dba Upperluxe and Modera Store, of Brick, New Jersey
