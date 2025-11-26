 Skip to main content

Macardac Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Macardac Products

  • Recalled Macardac Baby Lounger in blue
  • Recalled Macardac Baby Lounger in brown
  • “Macardac” is printed on an attached tag on the outside of the baby lounger’s cover.
Name of Product:
Macardac Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 26, 2025
Units:

About 700  

Consumer Contact

Macardac Products by email at macardacrecall@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Macardac baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover and have a buckle at one end. They were sold in the following colors and prints: blue, brown, brown leaves and pink flower. Macardac” is printed on an attached tag on the outside of the baby lounger’s cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Macardac Products for a full refund. Consumers should remove the foam and pads from the baby loungers cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers should email photos of the destroyed pieces to macardacrecall@gmail.com to obtain a full refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from June 2024 through October 2025 for between $30 and $40.
Retailer:

Macardac LLC, dba Macardac Products, of Armenia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-113

Related Recalls

Recalled High Chair in different modes
Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Sold on Amazon by Rotinyard

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached restraint system, posing a deadly fall hazard to babies. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped in the opening between the seat and tray, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. 

Recalled Sofoliana Baby Lounger
Sofoliana and Glotika Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Bosen US

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.

Recalled Ikuso Safety Gate and Tracking Label - model Door-Gen1-123
Ikuso Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Ikuso

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and the side wall, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

Recalled Macardac Baby Lounger in blue
Macardac Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Macardac Products

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.

Recalled Alinux Baby Lounger in Pink
Alinux Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Winkids

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury to infants.

Recalled Play Yard
Play Yards Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Play Yards; Sold on Amazon by Anna Queen

The play yards violate the mandatory standard for play yards. Infants can become entrapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly suffocation hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product