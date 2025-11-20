Little Partners Recalls Children’s Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Towers Due to Fall Hazard

The platform inside the tower can collapse, posing a fall hazard to young children.
About 9,780
Little Partners toll-free at 800-704-9058 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday, by email at recall@LittlePartners.com or online at https://littlepartners.com/pages/product-recalls or https://littlepartners.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves children’s Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Tower with model number LP01711 and date codes, in YYYYMM format, from 202409 to 202501. The model number and date code are located on a label on the underside of the platform. The product is made of wood with a natural finish. “Learning Tower” is printed on the top rail of the tower.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Tower, keep it away from children and contact Little Partners to receive a free repair kit that includes a new crossbar with pin tabs and installation instructions. The new crossbar will have a sticker indicating that it is no longer part of the recall. Consumers should remove the old crossbar and dispose of it.
The firm has received 14 reports of the folding towers collapsing, including one report of a child with bruises.
LPA1, LLC dba Little Partners, of Exton, Pennsylvania
