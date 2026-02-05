Little Cow Company Recalls 9 oz Candles in Glass Jars Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

The glass jar holding the candle can crack or break during use, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.
About 1,140
Little Cow Company by email at info@littlecowco.com or visit the firm’s website at https://littlecowco.com/pages/recall and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “Little Cow Co.” candles in glass jars with screw top lids. The recalled candles were sold in 9 oz glass jars with a sticker with the brand name “Little Cow Co.” located on the center of the front of the glass jar. The sticker also says “100% natural soy wax candle, laced with organic butter.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Little Cow Company to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to use a permanent marker to draw an ‘X” on the glass container, cut the wicks and email a photo of the marked jar can and cut wicks to Little Cow Company.
The firm has received two reports of glass jar breaking. No injuries have been reported.
