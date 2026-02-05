 Skip to main content

Little Cow Company Recalls 9 oz Candles in Glass Jars Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Little Cow Co. 9 oz Candle in Glass Jar
Name of Product:
Little Cow Co. 9 oz candles in glass jars
Hazard:

The glass jar holding the candle can crack or break during use, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 1,140

Consumer Contact

Little Cow Company by email at info@littlecowco.com or visit the firm’s website at https://littlecowco.com/pages/recall and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “Little Cow Co.” candles in glass jars with screw top lids. The recalled candles were sold in 9 oz glass jars with a sticker with the brand name “Little Cow Co.” located on the center of the front of the glass jar. The sticker also says “100% natural soy wax candle, laced with organic butter.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Little Cow Company to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to use a permanent marker to draw an ‘X” on the glass container, cut the wicks and email a photo of the marked jar can and cut wicks to Little Cow Company.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of glass jar breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
New Seasons Market and Town and Country stores nationwide from December 2025 through January 2026 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
Little Cow Company LLC, of Portland, Oregon
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-241
Fast Track Recall

