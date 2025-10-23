 Skip to main content

Lifepro Fitness Recalls Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets Due to Risk of Burn Injuries

  • Recalled Lifepro Sauna Blanket
  • Controller Pad on Recalled Lifepro Sauna Blanket
Name of Product:
Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets
Hazard:

The sauna blankets can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 23, 2025
Units:

About 78,000

Consumer Contact

Lifepro toll-free at 888-491-1690 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@lifeprofitness.com, or online https://lifeprofitness.com/recall or https://lifeprofitness.com and click on “Recall” on the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Lifepro Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets with model numbers LP-BRMDYL-BLK, LP-BRMDYL-GRY, LP-BRMDYR-BLK, LP-BRMDYR-GRY, LP-BRMDYR-BLU, LP-BRMDYR-PNK, and LP-BRMDYR-PRPL. Only blankets with a control pad that has a gray face are included in this recall. The recalled sauna blankets were sold in two sizes, 31 inches by 71 inches (regular) and 36 inches by 76 inches (large). The sauna blankets come in black, gray, pink and purple. “Lifepro” and the model number are printed on the front of the blanket and the controller.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled sauna blanket and go to the firm’s website for instructions on how to participate in the recall and obtain a replacement sauna blanket. Consumers should dispose of the recalled sauna blankets in a manner consistent with local disposal regulations. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 65 reports of the sauna blankets overheating, including 32 reports of burn injuries.

Sold At:
Online only at Lifepro.com and Amazon.com, Walmart, QVC and Dick’s Sporting Goods from September 2022 through June 2025 for between $179 and $199.
Importer(s):

Lifepro Fitness, of Howell, NJ

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-036

