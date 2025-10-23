LEACHOI Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by LEACHOI

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 7,800
LEACHOI via email at leachoidirect@163.com, or online at https://leachoi.com/leachoi-bed-rail-safety-recall/ or https://leachoi.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LEACHOI Bed Rails, ASIN B0BZVCG2R5. The bed rail comes in black/silver and weighs 7.72 pounds. The product measures 15.6 inches by 25.4 inches by 24 inches.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact LEACHOI Store to obtain a refund. Consumers should follow these disposal steps:
- Remove the bed rail handle, U-shaped frame, side handle, and extension tubes (if present).
- Write “RECALLED” on upper rail handle and silver U-shaped frame with a permanent marker.
- Using scissors, cut the black fabric mesh bag off the upper rail and cut the black safety strap in half (if present).
- Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product.
- Take a photo and upload it online at https://leachoi.com/leachoi-bed-rail-safety-recall/.
- Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.
Consumers who have difficulty with any disposal step or need additional instruction should contact LEACHOI Store.
None reported
Shenzhen Gu Lang Technology Co., Ltd. dba LEACHOI, of China
