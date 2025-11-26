Ikuso Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Ikuso

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and the side wall, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.
About 100
Ikuso by email at ikuso_door_gate@163.com.
This recall involves Ikuso-branded safety pressure-mounted safety gates. The white steel safety gates were sold in two adjustable size ranges: between 30 inches and 48 inches (model Door-Gen1-123) and between 30 inches and 63 inches (model Door-Gen1-159). “Ikuso” is printed on the latch on the top of the gates, and the model numbers are on labels located on the side-post under the latch of the gate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled safety gates and contact Ikuso to request a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the recalled safety gates, with “Recalled” written on the front in permanent marker, to Ikuso at ikuso_door_gate@163.com. Consumers should dispose of the recalled safety gates in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
Hubei Suishanghui E-commerce Co., Ltd. dba Ikuso, of China
