Ikuso Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Ikuso

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury to infants.