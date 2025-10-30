HOMEAL Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by HOMEAL

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for children’s portable bed rails because when installed adjacent to the bed, a child can become entrapped in the openings on the side of the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.
HOMEAL by email at homeal_recalls@outlook.com.
This recall involves HOMEAL-branded children’s bed rails. The portable bed rails have a white steel frame and gray oxford cloth. “HOMEAL” is printed on the gray cloth and “Model No.: 338” is printed on a label stitched to the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact HOMEAL for a full refund. Consumers should remove the cloth covering from the frame, cut the cloth in half, and email a photo of the destroyed cloth and frame to HOMEAL at homeal_recalls@outlook.com. Upon receipt of the photo, HOMEAL will issue a full refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled bed rails in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
Shenzhen Speeding Culture Communication Co. Ltd., dba HOMEAL, of China.
