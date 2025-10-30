 Skip to main content

HOMEAL Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by HOMEAL

  • Recalled HOMEAL Bed Rail
  • Model number 338 is printed on a label stitched to the bed rail.
Name of Product:
Children’s HOMEAL Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for children’s portable bed rails because when installed adjacent to the bed, a child can become entrapped in the openings on the side of the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 2,370

Consumer Contact

HOMEAL by email at homeal_recalls@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HOMEAL-branded children’s bed rails. The portable bed rails have a white steel frame and gray oxford cloth. “HOMEAL” is printed on the gray cloth and “Model No.: 338” is printed on a label stitched to the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact HOMEAL for a full refund. Consumers should remove the cloth covering from the frame, cut the cloth in half, and email a photo of the destroyed cloth and frame to HOMEAL at homeal_recalls@outlook.com. Upon receipt of the photo, HOMEAL will issue a full refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled bed rails in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from June 2025 through September 2025 for between $45 and $50.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Speeding Culture Communication Co. Ltd., dba HOMEAL, of China. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-060

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

