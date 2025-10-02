 Skip to main content

Gunaito 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by Gunaito

  • Recalled Brown Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Brown Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Recalled Brown Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Recalled White Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled White Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Recalled White Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (side)
Name of Product:
Gunaito 10-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 02, 2025
Units:

About 610

Consumer Contact

Gunaito via email at gunaito10recall@outlook.com, or online at https://gunaito.com/pages/recall or https://gunaito.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gunaito 10-drawer dressers in brown and white. The recalled dressers have a metal frame, a wooden top, 10 collapsing fabric drawers of different sizes with pull knobs, and four side-pockets. The dressers measure about 39 inches by 39 inches by 12 inches and weigh about 30 pounds. “HD006BN-SLCD” or “HD006WH-SLCD” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Gunaito for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to gunaito10recall@outlook.com showing disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart.com from December 2024 through August 2025 for about $70.
Manufacturer(s):
Changzhou Hengze Home Furnishing Co., Ltd, of China
Retailer:

Gunaito Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-004

Related Recalls

Recalled Brown Gunaito 10-Drawer Dresser (front)
Gunaito 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by Gunaito

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Persilux Zebra Blinds
Persilux Brand Zebra Blinds Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Federal Rule for Window Coverings; Sold on Amazon

The recalled blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The blinds violate the federal rule for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. In addition, the blinds also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Recalled Autoez Bamboo Shades
Autoez Brand Bamboo Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Federal Rule for Window Coverings; Sold on Walmart.com

The recalled shades have long operating cords and accessible inner cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The shades violate the federal rule for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. In addition, the shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Recalled EnHomee 13-drawer dresser (front)
EnHomee Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold by EnHomee Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers fail to meet the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Five Below Tabletop Fire Pit – smooth model
Five Below Recalls Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards

Alcohol fuel can splash or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use and/or ignition, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames that can escape the unit, presenting risk of serious burn injury from flame jetting and fire hazards.

Recalled Lulive 12-Drawer Dresser (front)
Lulive Recalls Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Lulive

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product