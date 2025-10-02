Gunaito 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by Gunaito

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
Gunaito via email at gunaito10recall@outlook.com, or online at https://gunaito.com/pages/recall or https://gunaito.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gunaito 10-drawer dressers in brown and white. The recalled dressers have a metal frame, a wooden top, 10 collapsing fabric drawers of different sizes with pull knobs, and four side-pockets. The dressers measure about 39 inches by 39 inches by 12 inches and weigh about 30 pounds. “HD006BN-SLCD” or “HD006WH-SLCD” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Gunaito for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to gunaito10recall@outlook.com showing disposal of the product.
Gunaito Direct, of China
