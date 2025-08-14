ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recall Expanded to Include Additional Model Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 19,500 (In addition, about 2,015 were sold in Canada). Waymeet previously recalled 24,000 power banks on August 14, 2025 (In addition, 9,900 were sold in Canada that were covered in the August recall).
Waymeet toll-free at 888-990-0280 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@esrtech.com or online at https://www.esrtech.com/pages/recall or www.esrtech.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage.
Recall Details
This recall expansion includes ESR HaloLock wireless power banks with model number 2G505, in addition to models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B, which were previously recalled. “ESR" is printed on the back and the model numbers are printed on the right side of the pocket-size power banks. Model 2G505 was sold in black and white. Models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B were sold in dark blue, light blue, gray, white and black. All recalled models have five circular LED display lights on one side.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Waymeet for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send to support@esrtech.com their order number (not required) and a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number with the word “Recalled” written on it in permanent marker. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state hazardous waste disposal regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received 20 reports of the lithium-ion battery catching fire and exploding, resulting in property damage of about $30,000. No injuries have been reported.
