 Skip to main content

ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recall Expanded to Include Additional Model Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G505
  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G520
  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G505B
  • Recalled ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank Model 2G512B
Name of Product:
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 09, 2025
Units:

About 19,500 (In addition, about 2,015 were sold in Canada). Waymeet previously recalled 24,000 power banks on August 14, 2025 (In addition, 9,900 were sold in Canada that were covered in the August recall).

Consumer Contact

Waymeet toll-free at 888-990-0280 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@esrtech.com or online at https://www.esrtech.com/pages/recall or www.esrtech.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall expansion includes ESR HaloLock wireless power banks with model number 2G505, in addition to models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B, which were previously recalled. “ESR" is printed on the back and the model numbers are printed on the right side of the pocket-size power banks. Model 2G505 was sold in black and white. Models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B were sold in dark blue, light blue, gray, white and black. All recalled models have five circular LED display lights on one side.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Waymeet for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send to support@esrtech.com their order number (not required) and a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number with the word “Recalled” written on it in permanent marker. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state hazardous waste disposal regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports of the lithium-ion battery catching fire and exploding, resulting in property damage of about $30,000. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com (all models), Esrtech.com (all models) and Homedepot.com (models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B only), from September 2022 through July 2025 for between $32 and $50.
Distributor(s):
Waymeet Limited, of Hong Kong
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-011
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G505
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recall Expanded to Include Additional Model Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Station
EcoFlow Technology Recalls Delta Max 2000 Power Stations Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard

The Power Stations may overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Recalled Kogalla rechargeable USB power banks - front
Zyntony Recalls Kogalla Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Kogalla.com

The recalled power banks’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, even when not in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Arizer Solo II portable electronic vaporizer devices in Blue and Black
Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by 7111495 Canada

The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, produce smoke, and/or eject material, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled IcyBreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fan in slate blue
IcyBreeze Cooling Recalls Portable Misting Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The misting fan can overheat while charging and ignite, posing a fire hazard. 

Recalled CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Charger with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries
CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violations of Standard for Coin Battery Products and Statute for Battery Packaging; Imported by CT New Energy Technology

The recalled battery charger violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the charger has lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the coin batteries provided with the battery charger are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product