Criblike Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment or Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Mengna

The aftermarket mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, as the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards or non-full-sized cribs, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can suffocate in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing. The non-full-sized crib mattress also fails to meet the mandatory standard for mattress set flammability.
About 117,900
Mengna via email at Criblike-service_2025@outlook.com.
This recall involves Criblike aftermarket play yard and non-full sized crib mattresses. The Criblike Pack and Play mattresses, models XCD-001 and XCD-002, come in white and are approximately 38 inches by 26 inches. The Criblike Mini-crib mattresses, model MNCL-001, come in white and are approximately 38 inches by 24 inches. “Criblike” and the model number are printed on labels located on the end of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the crib mattresses and contact Criblike for instructions on requesting a full refund. Consumers should destroy the mattresses by cutting them in half, take a photo of the destroyed mattress and email the photo to Criblike-service_2025@outlook.com with “Recall Proof” and your name in the subject line.
None reported
Zhujisibeixuxinxizixunfuwubu dba Mengna, of China
