Criblike Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment or Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Mengna

  • Recalled Criblike Pack and Play Mattress XCD-002
  • Recalled Criblike Pack and Play Mattress Label XCD-002
  • Criblike Mini-crib Mattress MNCL-001
  • Recalled Criblike Mini-Crib Mattress Label MNCL-001
  • Recalled Criblike Pack and Play Mattress XCD-001
  • Recalled Criblike Pack and Play Mattress Label XCD-001
Name of Product:
Criblike aftermarket play yard and non-full sized crib mattresses
Hazard:

The aftermarket mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, as the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards or non-full-sized cribs, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can suffocate in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing. The non-full-sized crib mattress also fails to meet the mandatory standard for mattress set flammability.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 117,900

Consumer Contact

Mengna via email at Criblike-service_2025@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Criblike aftermarket play yard and non-full sized crib mattresses. The Criblike Pack and Play mattresses, models XCD-001 and XCD-002, come in white and are approximately 38 inches by 26 inches. The Criblike Mini-crib mattresses, model MNCL-001, come in white and are approximately 38 inches by 24 inches. “Criblike” and the model number are printed on labels located on the end of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the crib mattresses and contact Criblike for instructions on requesting a full refund. Consumers should destroy the mattresses by cutting them in half, take a photo of the destroyed mattress and email the photo to Criblike-service_2025@outlook.com with “Recall Proof” and your name in the subject line. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from May 2023 through September 2025 for between $20 and $60
Retailer:

Zhujisibeixuxinxizixunfuwubu dba Mengna, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-069

