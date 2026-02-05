Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Restaurant Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the chairs and barstools can bend or break while the chair is in use, posing a fall hazard.
About 158,486
Clark Associates toll-free at 800-285-8172 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at pcachairsandbarstools@lancastertableandseating.com or online at www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/powder-coated-aluminum-chairs or www.lancastertableandseating.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Chairs and Barstools in arm chair, side chair (no arms) and barstool configurations sold under 180 item numbers. The chairs and barstools were sold in blue, brown, dark gray, light gray/silver, red, white, aqua, black, green, sangria/burgundy, yellow and orange. The chairs were sold with and without accompanying outdoor tables, which are not subject to the recall. The item numbers can be found on order confirmation emails, shipping confirmation emails and invoices. A full list of affected item numbers and examples of colors are available at www.webstaurantstore.com/uploads/Clark_Associates/2026/1/lts-recall-list-of-affected-products-1.pdf.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and barstools and contact Clark Associates for a full refund to the original method of purchase or a store credit. Consumers should register their product online at www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/powder-coated-aluminum-chairs, mark the product with the word “Recalled” in paint or thick permanent marker in a visible location and dispose of the product in accordance with local and state laws.
The firm has received 36 reports of broken or bent chair legs, resulting in four falls and three injuries.
Clark Core Services LLC, dba Clark Associates, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania
