Blossom Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.
About 630
Blossom collect at 256-481-8838 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at sales@blossomocc.com or online at https://www.blossomocc.com/pages/recall or www.blossomocc.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Blossom-branded children’s two-piece loungewear sets. The recalled loungewear sets consist of a short-sleeved or long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a front pocket and matching shorts or pants. The short-sleeved sets were sold in white, navy, light blue, light pink and lilac; and in four designs: fireworks, multi-stripes, tulips, and sailboats. The long-sleeved sets come in two designs, letter to Santa and Santa paws. The loungewear sets were sold in children’s sizes 12M through 12Y. “Blossom” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label.
Consumers should stop using the recalled loungewear sets immediately and contact Blossom for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half, then take a photo and dispose of them. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garments by email to sales@blossomocc.com to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.
None reported
