Blossom Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Blossom Short Sleeve Button Up Short Set – Pink, Light Blue, Lilac, White, Navy
  • Recalled Blossom Short Sleeve Button Up Short Set – Fireworks, Sailboats, Stripes, Tulip
  • Recalled Blossom Long Sleeve Button Up Pant Set – Letter to Santa, Santa Paws
  • “Blossom” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label
Name of Product:
Blossom Children’s Loungewear sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 02, 2025
Units:

About 630

Consumer Contact

Blossom collect at 256-481-8838 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at sales@blossomocc.com or online at https://www.blossomocc.com/pages/recall or www.blossomocc.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Blossom-branded children’s two-piece loungewear sets. The recalled loungewear sets consist of a short-sleeved or long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a front pocket and matching shorts or pants. The short-sleeved sets were sold in white, navy, light blue, light pink and lilac; and in four designs: fireworks, multi-stripes, tulips, and sailboats. The long-sleeved sets come in two designs, letter to Santa and Santa paws. The loungewear sets were sold in children’s sizes 12M through 12Y. “Blossom” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled loungewear sets immediately and contact Blossom for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half, then take a photo and dispose of them. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garments by email to sales@blossomocc.com to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Little Pineapple in Colfax, North Carolina; Once Upon a Time in Birmingham, Alabama; The Pink Pineapple in Clayton, North Carolina; Lily Jane Columbia in Columbia, Tennessee; Sweet Dreams in Madison, Mississippi; Joggling Board in Pawleys Island in South Carolina and Little Chunky Monkeys in Southside, Alabama; and online at blossomocc.com, littlepineappleboutique.com, onceuponatimechildrens.com, pinkpineapplenc.com, lilyjanecolumbia.com and shoplittlechunkymonkeys.com from September 2023 through May 2025 for between $18 and $35.
Distributor(s):
Blossom Blanks, LLC dba Blossom, of Gadsden, Alabama
Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-003

