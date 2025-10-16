Belivium Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Belivium

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
About 280
Belivium via email at BeliviumRecall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Belivium baby loungers. The baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. They were sold in the following styles: yellow zoo animal, blue dinosaur, blue rainbow, blue and grey star, colorful elephant, grey and blue palm leaf, light brown farm theme, pink butterfly and plant, pink deer, white and grey cloud, and white and grey elephant. “BABY NEST” is printed on an attached label inside the baby lounger’s cover.
Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact Belivium for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby loungers and the sleeping pad and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to BeliviumRecall@163.com to obtain a full refund.
None reported
Shenzhenshiyingjiayueshangmaoyouxiangongsi, dba Belivium, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.