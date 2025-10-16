 Skip to main content

Belivium Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Belivium

  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Colorful Elephant
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Pink Deer
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - White and Grey Elephant
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Pink Butterfly and Plant
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Blue Dinosaur
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Light Brown Farm
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - White and Grey Cloud
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Blue Rainbow
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Grey and Blue Palm Leaf
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Blue and Grey Star
  • Recalled Belivium Baby Lounger - Yellow Zoo Animal
  • “BABY NEST” is printed on an attached label inside the baby lounger’s cover.
Name of Product:
Belivium Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 280 

Consumer Contact

Belivium via email at BeliviumRecall@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Belivium baby loungers. The baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. They were sold in the following styles: yellow zoo animal, blue dinosaur, blue rainbow, blue and grey star, colorful elephant, grey and blue palm leaf, light brown farm theme, pink butterfly and plant, pink deer, white and grey cloud, and white and grey elephant. “BABY NEST” is printed on an attached label inside the baby lounger’s cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact Belivium for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby loungers and the sleeping pad and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to BeliviumRecall@163.com to obtain a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from November 2024 through August 2025 for between $25 and $50.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshiyingjiayueshangmaoyouxiangongsi, dba Belivium, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-032

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

