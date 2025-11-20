 Skip to main content

Bearlala Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Walmart.com by Nuoxuann

  • Recalled Bearlala Baby Lounger Top View
  • Recalled Bearlala Baby Lounger Bottom View
  • “Bearlala” is printed on an attached label on the outside of the recalled baby lounger’s cover
Name of Product:
Bearlala Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard, if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact

Nuoxuann email at Recall-nuoxuann@outlook.com or online at http://callback.yankunwei.top.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bearlala baby loungers, advertised under the brand “Granlass.” The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. The cloth covers are light gray with a leaf pattern. “Bearlala” is printed on a label stitched to the outside of the baby lounger’s cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Nuoxuann for a full refund. Consumers should remove the foam and pads from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers should email photos of the destroyed pieces to Recall-nuoxuann@outlook.com to obtain a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com from August 2025 through October 2025 for between$35 and$45.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshiruoxuandianzishangwuyouxiangongsi doing business as Nuoxuann, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-095

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

