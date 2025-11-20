AliExpress Recalls Convertible Strollers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers

The stroller violates the mandatory standard for strollers because the restraint system can fail, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly fall hazard.
AliExpress by email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at AliExpress Buyer Help Center or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves a stroller that converts into a hand-held infant carrier. The product was sold in pink, light pink, blue, dark blue, green, red, teal, gray and black and comes with a gray or black infant insert. The two larger wheels feature yellow accents. There are no markings on the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers will be required to cut the restraints and email a photo of the destroyed product to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com.
None reported
AliExpress, of San Mateo, California
Yanggu Caroline Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. dba SX-BB Store, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
