AliExpress Recalls Convertible Strollers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers

  • Recalled 4-in-1 Baby Stroller - Black
Name of Product:
4-in-1 Baby Safety Cart Carriage
Hazard:

The stroller violates the mandatory standard for strollers because the restraint system can fail, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 15

Consumer Contact

AliExpress by email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at AliExpress Buyer Help Center or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a stroller that converts into a hand-held infant carrier. The product was sold in pink, light pink, blue, dark blue, green, red, teal, gray and black and comes with a gray or black infant insert. The two larger wheels feature yellow accents. There are no markings on the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers will be required to cut the restraints and email a photo of the destroyed product to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
AliExpress.com from September 2024 through October 2025 for between $215 and $415.
Recalling Firm:

AliExpress, of San Mateo, California

Retailer:

Yanggu Caroline Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. dba SX-BB Store, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-094

