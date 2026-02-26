 Skip to main content

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

Name of Product:
Vevor Retractable Baby Gates
Hazard:

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury due to entrapment.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 10,400

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/Vevor-Retractable-Baby-Gates-Recall or at www.vevor.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vevor-branded safety gates The recalled safety gates were sold in gray, black and white and have a metal frame about 34.2 inches high and a retractable screen that extends up to 60 inches wide (model YJ-3355), 76.8 inches wide (model YJ-3371) or 116 inches wide (model YJ-33110). “Vevor” is printed on a label on the corner post of the gate. The model number is printed on the product packaging and in the user manual.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the gate by cutting through the mesh and send a photo of the destroyed gate to recalling@vevor.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Vevor.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from December 2023 through December 2025 for between $32 and $53.
Distributor(s):
Sanven Technology Ltd., dba Vevor, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-264

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

