Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury due to entrapment.
About 10,400
Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/Vevor-Retractable-Baby-Gates-Recall or at www.vevor.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vevor-branded safety gates The recalled safety gates were sold in gray, black and white and have a metal frame about 34.2 inches high and a retractable screen that extends up to 60 inches wide (model YJ-3355), 76.8 inches wide (model YJ-3371) or 116 inches wide (model YJ-33110). “Vevor” is printed on a label on the corner post of the gate. The model number is printed on the product packaging and in the user manual.
Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the gate by cutting through the mesh and send a photo of the destroyed gate to recalling@vevor.com.
None reported
