Bicystar High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for High Chairs

  • Recalled Bicystar High Chair - model TB-HC6900
  • “BICYSTAR” and “Model No.: TB-HC6900” are printed on labels stitched to the back of the recalled Bicystar high chair seat cover.
Name of Product:
High Chairs
Hazard:

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached crotch restraint, posing a deadly fall hazard for children. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped between the seat and the side of the high chair, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 150

Consumer Contact

Bicystar Store by email at bicystarhighchair@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s high chairs. The gray high chairs have a metal frame, metal legs, a tray and a cushioned seat cover. “BICYSTAR” is printed on the front of the tray and “Model No.: TB-HC6900” on a label stitched to the back of the high chair’s seat cover.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Bicystar Store for a full refund. Consumers should disassemble the high chair, cut the restraints and fabric seat cover, write “Recall” on the backseat and send photos of the destroyed high chairs to bicystarhighchair@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025 for about $76.
Retailer:

Hebei Beihong Kejiyouxiangongsi, dba Bicystar Group Co., Ltd. and Bicystar Store, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-290

