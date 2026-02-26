Bicystar High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for High Chairs

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached crotch restraint, posing a deadly fall hazard for children. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped between the seat and the side of the high chair, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.
About 150
Bicystar Store by email at bicystarhighchair@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s high chairs. The gray high chairs have a metal frame, metal legs, a tray and a cushioned seat cover. “BICYSTAR” is printed on the front of the tray and “Model No.: TB-HC6900” on a label stitched to the back of the high chair’s seat cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Bicystar Store for a full refund. Consumers should disassemble the high chair, cut the restraints and fabric seat cover, write “Recall” on the backseat and send photos of the destroyed high chairs to bicystarhighchair@outlook.com.
None reported
Hebei Beihong Kejiyouxiangongsi, dba Bicystar Group Co., Ltd. and Bicystar Store, of China
