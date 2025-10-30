5-in-1 Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Imported by Harppa

The high chairs pose a risk of serious injury or death to children because they violate the mandatory standard for high chairs. The high chairs were sold without the required attached restraint system, posing a serious risk of falls to children. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped in the opening created between the seat and the tray, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.
About 4,300
Harppa toll-free at 844-796-8168 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@harppababy.com, or online at https://harppababy.com/pages/2025-harppa-high-chair-model-bhc001-voluntary-recall and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Harppa branded 5-in-1 convertible high chairs (Model BHC001). Only high chairs with “Model Number BHC001” and “Production Batch Number 202408” printed on a label on the back of the chair are included in the recall. The high chairs have a plastic seat frame, metal legs, a tray, cushioned seat insert and a footrest. The high chair converts into a toddler arm chair, baby dining chair, and baby rocking chair. They were sold in green, pink and gray.
Consumers should immediately stop using the high chairs and contact Harppa for a replacement high chair. Consumers should email recall@harppababy.com and provide the order number, order date, or photo of the tracking label located on the seatback. Upon verification of the recalled product, Harppa will plan for the replacement high chair to be delivered to the consumer. To destroy the recalled high chair, consumers should disassemble the high chair, cut the restraints and seat cover, and email photos of the disassembled and destroyed parts. Consumers must provide proof that the recalled product has been destroyed.
None reported
shanghaiyizhenwenhuayishuyouxiangongsi dba Harppa, of China
