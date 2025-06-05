ZHORANGE Portable Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by DFD Trading

The swings pose a deadly suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Standard and Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also fail to meet mandatory warning requirements under the swing standard. In addition, the remote control for the swing contains a lithium coin battery and the products are missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.