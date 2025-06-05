ZHORANGE Portable Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by DFD Trading

The recalled portable bassinets violate the federal safety standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant and the portable bassinets do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.
About 230
DFD Trading by email at zhorange8695@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves ZHORANGE portable bassinets with model number 148012-A. The gray portable bassinets include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle. When folded into the portable handbag, the brand name “ZHORANGE” is visible in large, white block letters. The inside of the bassinet has black polka dots on the sides. There is a tag with the model number and date of manufacture in the YYYY.MM format.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable bassinets and contact DFD Trading for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut the sides of the portable bassinets and the sleeping pad, and email a photo of the destroyed bassinet to zhorange8695@gmail.com to obtain a full refund. DFD Trading and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Nanjing Dengfengda Trading Co. Ltd., d/b/a DFD Trading, of China
