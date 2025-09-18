Youbeien Crib Mobiles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates the Mandatory Toy Standard for Batteries; Sold on Amazon by GKKBSJ

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries in the remote can be accessed without the use of a common household tool. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.
This recall involves Youbeien-branded crib mobiles. The crib mobile with timing function for music and lights comes in pink and purple and has a plastic arm that attaches to the side of a crib, a music box and four arms with dangling plastic animal characters (penguin, pig, lion, unicorn, and others). The mobile measures about 17 inches wide by 20 inches high and comes with a remote to control music and rotation. The product packaging has the brand name “Youbeien” printed on the top left corner, “music rotating bed bell” printed on the front and back, and model “RT668-17” printed on a white label on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy and contact GKKBSJ for a refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the product and send a photo of the disposed product to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com to receive a full refund. If consumers wish to continue using the crib mobile, they can throw away only the remote and send a photo of the disposed remote to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com to receive a refund of $8. The crib mobile is fully functional without the remote control via buttons on the unit.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Shantou Xihong Technology Co. Ltd., of China
