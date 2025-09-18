 Skip to main content

Youbeien Crib Mobiles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates the Mandatory Toy Standard for Batteries; Sold on Amazon by GKKBSJ

  • Recalled Youbeien Crib Mobile in pink
  • Recalled Youbeien Crib Mobile in purple
  • Youbeien is printed on the top left corner of the recalled crib mobile packaging
  • Model RT668-17 is printed on a while label on the back of Youbeien recalled crib mobile packaging
Name of Product:
Youbeien Crib Mobiles
Hazard:

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries in the remote can be accessed without the use of a common household tool. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 18, 2025
Units:

About 3,000

Consumer Contact

GKKBSJ by email at gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Youbeien-branded crib mobiles. The crib mobile with timing function for music and lights comes in pink and purple and has a plastic arm that attaches to the side of a crib, a music box and four arms with dangling plastic animal characters (penguin, pig, lion, unicorn, and others). The mobile measures about 17 inches wide by 20 inches high and comes with a remote to control music and rotation. The product packaging has the brand name “Youbeien” printed on the top left corner, “music rotating bed bell” printed on the front and back, and model “RT668-17” printed on a white label on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy and contact GKKBSJ for a refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the product and send a photo of the disposed product to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com to receive a full refund. If consumers wish to continue using the crib mobile, they can throw away only the remote and send a photo of the disposed remote to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com to receive a refund of $8. The crib mobile is fully functional without the remote control via buttons on the unit.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from May 2024 through April 2025 for about $20.
Retailer:

Shantou Xihong Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-471

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled LXDSTRA Baby Lounger - Gray Feather
LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers and Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products and Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing a fall hazard and an entrapment hazard to infants. Also, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if it is used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injury to infants.

In addition, the recalled baby loungers come with crib bumpers, which are banned by the Federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act because the padded crib bumpers can obstruct breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death to infants from suffocation.

Recalled Youbeien Crib Mobile in pink
Youbeien Crib Mobiles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates the Mandatory Toy Standard for Batteries; Sold on Amazon by GKKBSJ

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries in the remote can be accessed without the use of a common household tool. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled URMYWO Baby Lounger – Grey Feather
URMYWO Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Pomona

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Lulive 12-Drawer Dresser (front)
Lulive Recalls Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Lulive

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled STWUQIKONG Spiral Tower Toy
Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Shein by STWUQIKONG

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Recalled LeymanKids Pajama Set – White
AliExpress Recalls LeymanKids Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product