Youbeien Crib Mobiles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates the Mandatory Toy Standard for Batteries; Sold on Amazon by GKKBSJ

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy and contact GKKBSJ for a refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the product and send a photo of the disposed product to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com to receive a full refund. If consumers wish to continue using the crib mobile, they can throw away only the remote and send a photo of the disposed remote to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com to receive a refund of $8. The crib mobile is fully functional without the remote control via buttons on the unit.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.