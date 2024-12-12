Yoto Reannounces Recall of Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; New Full Battery Replacement Kit Now Available

The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.
About 251,165 (In addition, about 18,932 were sold in Canada) (The speakers were previously recalled in April 2024.)
Yoto Ltd. by email at minihelp@yotoplay.com or online at us.yotoplay.com/recall or go to us.yotoplay.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Yoto Mini, a portable connected screen-free speaker intended for children ages three to twelve. The Yoto Mini is operated by use of Yoto cards and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio and podcasts. The speakers are pale gray with orange tactile controls and a pixel display. The model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located on the base of the product. The recalled Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable included but no adaptor or charger.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, take them away from children and contact Yoto to receive a free battery replacement kit. Consumers should request the battery replacement kit even if they already received the smart cable in the April 2024 recall. Consumers should dispose of lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the trash.
Yoto has received nine reports from U.S. consumers and three from a UK consumer of the speaker overheating or melting. No injuries have been reported.
Yoto Inc., of New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
