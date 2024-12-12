Yoto Reannounces Recall of Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; New Full Battery Replacement Kit Now Available

Description:

This recall involves the Yoto Mini, a portable connected screen-free speaker intended for children ages three to twelve. The Yoto Mini is operated by use of Yoto cards and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio and podcasts. The speakers are pale gray with orange tactile controls and a pixel display. The model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located on the base of the product. The recalled Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable included but no adaptor or charger.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.