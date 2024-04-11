 Skip to main content

Yoto Recalls Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Yoto Mini
  • Base of Recalled Yoto Mini
Name of Product:
Yoto Mini speakers
Hazard:

The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 251,165 (In addition, about 18,932 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Yoto Ltd. at 844-370-0426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at minihelp@yotoplay.com, or online at https://yotoplay.com/recall or go to https://us.yotoplay.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Yoto Mini, a portable connected screen-free speaker intended for children ages three to twelve. The Yoto Mini is operated by use of Yoto cards and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio, and podcasts. The speakers are pale gray with orange tactile controls and a pixel display. The model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located on the base of the product. The recalled Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable included, but no adaptor or charger.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, take them away from children, and contact Yoto to receive a free replacement smart charging cable. Consumers can send a photograph of the old cable cut through the middle to receive a new replacement cord.

Incidents/Injuries:

Yoto has received six reports from U.S. consumers and one from a UK consumer of the speaker overheating or melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and maisonette.com, and in toy and gift stores nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024 for about $70.
Importer(s):

Yoto Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-190

