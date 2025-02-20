Fjorden iPhone Camera Grips Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on shop.fjorden.co by Fjorden Electra AS

The recalled camera grips violate the mandatory federal regulation for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because, when the product is dropped, the battery tray can separate from its compartment, making the lithium coin battery easily accessible by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
Fjorden Electra AS via email at hello@fjorden.co, or online at shop.fjorden.co/us-recall or shop.fjorden.co/en-us and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip. The black rectangular grips attach to an iPhone to feel like a real camera and aid with taking photographs.
Consumers should stop using the recalled camera grip immediately and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Fjorden Electra AS to obtain a free replacement of the button cell battery tray and instructions. Fjorden Electra AS is notifying all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Fjorden Electra AS, of Norway
