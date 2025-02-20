 Skip to main content

Fjorden iPhone Camera Grips Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on shop.fjorden.co by Fjorden Electra AS

  • Recalled Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip
  • Recalled Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip with Battery Tray
Name of Product:
Fjorden iPhone Camera Grips
Hazard:

The recalled camera grips violate the mandatory federal regulation for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because, when the product is dropped, the battery tray can separate from its compartment, making the lithium coin battery easily accessible by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 546

Consumer Contact

Fjorden Electra AS via email at hello@fjorden.co, or online at shop.fjorden.co/us-recall or shop.fjorden.co/en-us and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip. The black rectangular grips attach to an iPhone to feel like a real camera and aid with taking photographs.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled camera grip immediately and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Fjorden Electra AS to obtain a free replacement of the button cell battery tray and instructions. Fjorden Electra AS is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at shop.fjorden.co from March 2024 through May 2024 for about $122.
Retailer:

Fjorden Electra AS, of Norway

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-142
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers, models OSBSDD2 & OSBSDD
OdorStop Recalls Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers Due to Fire Hazard

The heat or ozone on-off switch can short circuit, resulting in arcing, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip
Fjorden iPhone Camera Grips Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on shop.fjorden.co by Fjorden Electra AS

The recalled camera grips violate the mandatory federal regulation for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because, when the product is dropped, the battery tray can separate from its compartment, making the lithium coin battery easily accessible by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Gray Digital Kitchen Scale
Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled MS725dvn Specialty Printer
Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

A metal part inside the printer can dislodge, posing a risk of fire.

Recalled Charmast W1056 power banks (front view)
Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Battery, model BY8708-00
Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product