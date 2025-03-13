 Skip to main content

Sublue Recalls Lithium-Ion Batteries Sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Sublue Mix Underwater Scooter in arctic white
  • Recalled Sublue Mix Underwater Scooter in aqua blue
  • Recalled Sublue Mix Underwater Scooter in space blue
  • Recalled Sublue Mix Underwater Scooter with “Whiteshark Mix” label
  • Recalled Sublue Mix battery
Name of Product:
Sublue Mix underwater scooters and replacement batteries (black batteries only)
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 40,370

Consumer Contact

Sublue toll-free at 855-206-8698 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Sunday, email support.us@sublue.com, or online at www.sublue.com/recalls or www.sublue.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Sublue Mix underwater scooter lithium-ion batteries and replacement batteries. The scooters are used for gliding through water. The batteries covered by the recall are black only. The scooters were sold in arctic white, space blue and aqua blue. The scooters have “Sublue” printed on the top and “Whiteshark Mix Underwater Scooter” printed on the side. The battery compartment is located on the underside of the scooter.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the scooters with the recalled batteries immediately and contact Sublue for a free new generation battery replacement (gray battery). Sublue will provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return the recalled battery and will provide the replacement battery upon return of the recalled battery.

Note: Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by municipal recycling centers for damaged, defective, or recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Sublue has received 161 reports of thermal and swelling incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries, including eight reports of fire, one report of injury, and two reports of property damage totaling $651,400.

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com, www.costco.com, www.sublue.com, www.westmarine.com and other websites from June 2018 through February 2025 for approximately $550 (scooters) and $150 (replacement batteries).
Importer(s):

Sublue Technology Inc., of Walnut, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-169

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

