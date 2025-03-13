Sublue Recalls Lithium-Ion Batteries Sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
About 40,370
Sublue toll-free at 855-206-8698 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Sunday, email support.us@sublue.com, or online at www.sublue.com/recalls or www.sublue.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Sublue Mix underwater scooter lithium-ion batteries and replacement batteries. The scooters are used for gliding through water. The batteries covered by the recall are black only. The scooters were sold in arctic white, space blue and aqua blue. The scooters have “Sublue” printed on the top and “Whiteshark Mix Underwater Scooter” printed on the side. The battery compartment is located on the underside of the scooter.
Consumers should stop using the scooters with the recalled batteries immediately and contact Sublue for a free new generation battery replacement (gray battery). Sublue will provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return the recalled battery and will provide the replacement battery upon return of the recalled battery.
Note: Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by municipal recycling centers for damaged, defective, or recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries.
Sublue has received 161 reports of thermal and swelling incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries, including eight reports of fire, one report of injury, and two reports of property damage totaling $651,400.
Sublue Technology Inc., of Walnut, California
