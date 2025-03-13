Sublue Recalls Lithium-Ion Batteries Sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters Due to Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the scooters with the recalled batteries immediately and contact Sublue for a free new generation battery replacement (gray battery). Sublue will provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return the recalled battery and will provide the replacement battery upon return of the recalled battery.

Note: Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by municipal recycling centers for damaged, defective, or recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries.