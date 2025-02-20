OdorStop Recalls Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers Due to Fire Hazard

The heat or ozone on-off switch can short circuit, resulting in arcing, posing a fire hazard.
About 13,000
OdorStop LLC at 800-414-2191 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@odorstop.com, or online at www.OdorStop.com/recall or www.OdorStop.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
This recall involves OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers with model numbers OSOBSDD2 and OSOBSDD. The model number and OdorStop name are on a label at the bottom of the product. The products are used to dry and deodorize two or four boots with high-output fans and a 3-hour timer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers and contact OdorStop to receive a free repair. OdorStop will install a new in-line fuse into the recalled products and return them to the consumer. Consumers should visit https:/OdorStop.com/recall to register for the recall and to receive instructions to obtain a free return label to return the product for a free repair.
OdorStop LLC, of Hamburg, New York
