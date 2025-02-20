 Skip to main content

OdorStop Recalls Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers, models OSBSDD2 & OSBSDD
Name of Product:
OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers
Hazard:

The heat or ozone on-off switch can short circuit, resulting in arcing, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 13,000

Consumer Contact

OdorStop LLC at 800-414-2191 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@odorstop.com, or online at www.OdorStop.com/recall or www.OdorStop.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers with model numbers OSOBSDD2 and OSOBSDD.  The model number and OdorStop name are on a label at the bottom of the product. The products are used to dry and deodorize two or four boots with high-output fans and a 3-hour timer.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers and contact OdorStop to receive a free repair. OdorStop will install a new in-line fuse into the recalled products and return them to the consumer. Consumers should visit https:/OdorStop.com/recall to register for the recall and to receive instructions to obtain a free return label to return the product for a free repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, Odorstop.com, Lowes.com, Globalindustrial.com and webrestaurantstore.com from December 2018 through October 2023 for between $100 and $130.
Importer(s):

OdorStop LLC, of Hamburg, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-152
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Justin’s Boots Keaven WP Met Guard Work Boot
Boot Royalty Recalls Men’s Leather Work Boots Due to Crush Hazard

The work boots can be missing the metatarsal guard, posing an impact hazard to the user's feet.

Recalled Redeemer DH 5379 Men’s 11” Waterproof Metguard Comp Toe Roper Work Boot
H.H. Brown Shoe Company Recalls Redeemer Work Boots Due to Injury Hazard

The sole is not puncture-resistant, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Western Chief “Abstract Camo”, “Alia Silver”, and “Sweetheart Navy” Light-Up Rain Boots
Washington Shoe Company Recalls Western Chief Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled ACE Zeus work boots
ACE Work Boots Recalled by Shoes for Crews Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The work boots were advertised as puncture-resistant, but were not manufactured with the puncture-resistant plate, posing an injury hazard to users.

Procline Carbon Support Ski Mountaineering Boot
Arc’teryx Recalls Ski Mountaineering Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The axis pin located at the rear of the boot can dislodge, resulting in damage to the boot and posing a fall hazard.

