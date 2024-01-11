Boot Royalty Recalls Men’s Leather Work Boots Due to Crush Hazard

The work boots can be missing the metatarsal guard, posing an impact hazard to the user's feet.
About 3,200
Boot Royalty Company at 800-550-7327 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@justinbrands.com or online at https://www.justinboots.com/ and click on the “Safety Recall” tab or https://www.justinboots.com/en/safetyrecall.html for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Men's Dark Brown Keaven WP Met Guard Work Boots with model SE4570 manufactured in July and August 2022. The recalled leather work boots are slip-on and look like cowboy boots. They have a metatarsal guard and a steel toe to protect the wearer’s feet. The boots are tan and brown with decorative stitching on the uppers. The boots were sold in men’s sizes 7 through 14. The boots have a red color label on the outsole that reads “Justin”. “Justin” is also stamped into the leather near the outside heel of the product. The labels “Steel Toe” and “Met Guard” are sewn into the seam on the side of the products. A label heat transferred onto the inside of the top of the shaft of the boot includes the manufacturing date code of either 07/22 NH or 08/22 NH representing the month and year.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact Boot Royalty Company for instructions on how to receive free replacement boots.
The firm has received one report of an injury when a heavy object fell on a consumer's foot, resulting in bruising.
Boot Royalty Company L.P., of Fort Worth, Texas
