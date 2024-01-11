Boot Royalty Recalls Men’s Leather Work Boots Due to Crush Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Men's Dark Brown Keaven WP Met Guard Work Boots with model SE4570 manufactured in July and August 2022. The recalled leather work boots are slip-on and look like cowboy boots. They have a metatarsal guard and a steel toe to protect the wearer’s feet. The boots are tan and brown with decorative stitching on the uppers. The boots were sold in men’s sizes 7 through 14. The boots have a red color label on the outsole that reads “Justin”. “Justin” is also stamped into the leather near the outside heel of the product. The labels “Steel Toe” and “Met Guard” are sewn into the seam on the side of the products. A label heat transferred onto the inside of the top of the shaft of the boot includes the manufacturing date code of either 07/22 NH or 08/22 NH representing the month and year.